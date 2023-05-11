ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -Two people were arrested on Tuesday after police said they found methamphetamine hidden in a sandwich wrapper.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday deputies stopped a black Ford Fusion on Interstate 85 near mile marker 7.

During a search of the car, officers reportedly fond just under three ounces of methamphetamine wrapped in sausage McGriddle wrappers.

Kala Brown and Jason Mauldin were arrested for drug trafficking. Brown was given a $5,000 bond, Mauldin was given a $10,000 bond.