GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a man who they said robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the bank robbery happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank across from the Greenwood Mall.

Charles Michael Edenfield at Wells Fargo (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Police said the suspect, who they later identified as 50-year-old Charles Michael Edenfield, entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Edenfield was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he left.

Police said Edenfield is five feet and seven inches tall, heavy set and was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts and shoes.

They also said Edenfield has active arrest warrants for bank robbery.

Anyone with information about Edenfield’s whereabouts is ask to call 9-1-1 immediately.