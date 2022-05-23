SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department named a person of interest in a downtown Spartanburg shooting.

We previously reported officers were called to Magnolia Street around 2:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.

Police said upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, of Spartanburg, with a gunshot wound to his upper body lying on the sidewalk. Bobo died at the scene.

According to officers, a group of individuals was asked to leave by the security of the Local F.I.G due to an argument prior to the shooting. One of the individuals who was shot was never allowed into the bar.

When Bobo and another person were walking on the sidewalk away from the bar, someone in a red Toyota drove by and began shooting.

Officers were told that friends took the other victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is serious.

The red Toyota sedan has been located, the police department said. Officers are looking to speak with Tyson Maurice Thompson, as a person of interest in this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests or warrants have been signed.