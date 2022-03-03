GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police need help identifying two suspects who are accused of damaging a restaurant and the entrance of Falls Park Saturday morning.

We previously reported that a man and a woman were pictured cutting sod, uprooting plants and flowers, and damaged landscaping and several planters belonging to Passerelle Bistro restaurant in Falls Park Saturday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said over $1,000 worth of damage was also done to the entrance of Falls Park.

The police department released photos Thursday of two people who they believe damaged Passerelle Bistro and the entrance of Falls Park.

Greenville suspects (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Greenville suspects (Source: Greenville Police Department

Greenville suspects (Source: Greenville Police Department

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.