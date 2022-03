GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police need the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who broke into an apartment on Feb. 25.

The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Noma Apartments located on 233 North Main Street.

Police said two individuals entered the apartment and stole several items.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.