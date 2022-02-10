Police locate family of found woman in Greenville

Greenville Police need help identifying this woman (Source: Grenville Police Department)

UPDATE: The Greenville Police Department said the daughter of the woman was notified by a friend.

The daughter is on her way to meet officers and her mother.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help in identifying a woman found walking along the road Thursday afternoon in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a woman was walking by herself at 12:04 p.m. on North Main Street.

She told officers that she was lost.

Officers were unable to identify her.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.

