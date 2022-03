GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of several break ins Monday in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said several break ins happened on Monday in the parking lot of 215 Pelham Road.

Police said the man is wanted for the the several break ins.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.