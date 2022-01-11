Police need help identifying woman whose body was found in Asheville woods

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for help from the public to identify a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Asheville on January 5.

Investigators said the woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Bleachery Boulevard, Swannanoa River Road, and River Ridge Drive.

Asheville Police released photos of the woman’s tattoos and is asking anyone who knows the woman’s identity to contact the department at 828-252-1110 or Detective Coon at 828-271-6135.

The woman has a tattoo of Eeyore on her left calf and a Cross on her right calf, police said.

Officers previously said that the death is suspicious and foul play is suspected.

There’s no word yet on how she died.