GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need help locating a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Prince Sullivan ran away from his house on Deoyley Avenue on Sunday.

Prince Sullivan (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Sullivan is 4’8″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police said he has short hair that is shaved on the sides, and he was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black pants, and a red glittered belt.

Anyone with information about Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call their police department.