LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since 2020.

According to the Laurens Police Department, James Leon Anderson, 41, was last seen in the Laurens area.

Based on some information, police believe Anderson may be in Miami, Florida.

Police said Anderson is five feet and 5 inches and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about Anderon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Sellers at 864-681-2356 or call 911.