ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man after they identified him as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, police identified the shoplifter as Simon Taylor Shelton, 26, of Weaverville, through submitted tips from the public.

Simon Taylor Shelton (Source: Asheville Police Department)

Police said Shelton stole a $1,000 plasma cutter from a business in the 1600 block of Patton Avenue in February.

Shelton is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Shelton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.