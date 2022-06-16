Police need to speak with the driver of this vehicle (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door vehicle to speak with about a homicide investigation that happened in late May in downtown Spartanburg.

We previously reported that officers responded to 122 Magnolia Street on May 21 in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dearrius Lynell Bobo, 31, Spartanburg, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking to speak with the owner of the black vehicle below. Police said the person driving the vehicle is not a suspect nor a person of interest, but they may have information about the case.

Police need to speak to the driver of this vehicle (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

The Spartanburg Police Department is actively investigating this shooting and is requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information about who the driver is is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.