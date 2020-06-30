Police: No fireworks allowed within Spartanburg city limits

In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials would like to remind residents fireworks are not allowed within city limits.

Police said it is illegal for “anyone to sell, store, maintain, transport or have in possession any type or form of fireworks. Firework cannot be fired, lighted, ignited, set off or thrown within the City of Spartanburg.”

Any violators could face a $262 fine.

The police department said it is safer to watch professional fireworks shows, but offered the following fireworks safety tips: