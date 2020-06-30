Police: No fireworks allowed within Spartanburg city limits

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials would like to remind residents fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
Police said it is illegal for “anyone to sell, store, maintain, transport or have in possession any type or form of fireworks. Firework cannot be fired, lighted, ignited, set off or thrown within the City of Spartanburg.”
Any violators could face a $262 fine.
The police department said it is safer to watch professional fireworks shows, but offered the following fireworks safety tips:
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
- Always have an adult to supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.
- Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash.
- Never allow young children to play or ignite fireworks.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- Never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting.