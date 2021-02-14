Police: None seriously injured in Church’s Chicken shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – No one was seriously injured in a shooting at a Spartanburg Church’s Chicken restaurant Sunday afternoon, the Spartanburg Police Department said.

According to a release from the department, police responded to an active shooter incident at the restaurant’s location on 880 North Church Street in Spartanburg around 3:45 p.m Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, all parties had fled the area.

Police said that according to witnesses the shooting stemmed from a social media post between one of the shooters and an employee of the business. Several shots were fired inside and outside of the business, but no one was seriously injured.

Spartanburg Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.