SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said over $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a store inside of an Upstate mall.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the incident happened on March 6 at Queen Jewelers inside the Westgate Mall.

Police said the owner of the business received an alarm notification to his business after store hours.

While looking at the footage on his phone, the owner saw three suspects stealing jewelry from the display cases.

The owner stated over $1 million in high-end merchandise was taken including gold chains, watches, rings, and bracelets.

Police said there has been a string of burglaries at the mall since January.

The first incident occurred on January 15 at the Super Kicks. No one has been arrested.

Three more incidents happened on February 10 at Smoke Sation, Snipes and Footlocker. Police said several minors were arrested for their involvement.

The last burglary happened at Queen Jewelers, which no one has been arrested for yet.