Police: Pay attention to fireworks laws

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The legality of using fireworks depends on where you are. There are no ordinances restricting the purchase, possession or use of them in Greenville city limits, within Greenville County or even in Spartanburg County.

However, fireworks are illegal within Spartanburg city. Violations are punishable by up to a misdemeanor charge and a $262 fine.

Spartanburg Police Captain Tim Suber says the department will first educate and warn violators. Repeat offenders, he says, could receive harsher punishment.

“We’re not naive to think folks just aren’t going to shoot fireworks,” Suber said. But, he added, rule-breakers using fireworks should be careful.

Last year, a 29-year-old was killed in a fireworks accident in Spartanburg.

Fireworks salesmen, like Poor Paul’s Fireworks’ David Brock, stressed the importance of safety, especially when using mortars.

“Never do any other way of shooting these except in this mortar,” Brock said, demonstrating how to place one of the explosives into the mortar tube. “Don’t put your hands on this. Don’t pick it up. When it’s on level ground, you put a match to it and walk away.”