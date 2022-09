GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud.

The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville.





Suspect in financial fraud incident (Photos: Greenville Police Department)

The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon/red newer model 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.