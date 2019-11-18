Police plan public safety checkpoints in Simpsonville

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department will be conducting two public safety checkpoints in November.

The first checkpoint will be November 22 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on South Street at Fairview Drive.

The second checkpoint will be November 30 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on West Georgia Road at Neely Ferry Road.

The checkpoints will consist of road signs, cones, and flashing blue lights.

Police said officers will check to make sure drivers are properly licensed and have proof of insurance. They will also make sure that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt and that children are properly secured in a child safety seat.

