Police recover weapon, money nearby after Spartanburg armed robbery, report says

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police investigating an armed robbery at a Spartanburg gas station Saturday night reportedly found money and the weapon outside a nearby church.

The robbery happened around 10:15pm at the Petro Pointe gas station on Union Street.

The employees at the gas station told investigators that a man in a ski mask with a black jacket and black pants pulled out a gun and told them to give him the money.

The report states that the victims told police that the man pulled back the slide on the weapon and a 9mm bullet was ejected from the gun which police were able to collect as evidence.

The employees told police that the robber then went around the counter and took money before leaving the store.

Police responding to the scene checked the area and found a wad of cash and a pellet gun laying on the ground outside of a church, according to the report.