Police release surveillance photos of ‘Wings of the City’ statue vandal

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville have released surveillance photos showing the person they said vandalized one of the “Wings of the City” statues in June.

According to Greenville Police, the person pushed the Bernardo Oriental statue off of its pedestal around 5:15am on June 12.

Officers said video showed a man driving a golf cart down Furman College Way before parking near the stone bridge.

The man, wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts, and light colored shoes, walked to the statue twice before circling it and pushing it from its pedestal, according to police.

Police said the man then jogged back to the golf cart and drive away.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.