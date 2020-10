Spartanburg PD officers respond to scene in Ingles parking lot on Pine Street (Source: WSPA viewer)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials responded to a scene Wednesday afternoon to a scene in a grocery store parking lot.

As of 1:30 p.m., officers were on scene in the Ingles parking lot on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available.