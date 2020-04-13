Police search for 2 in connection with Asheville homicide, 1 already in custody

Left to right: Dajour McDay, Sherwayne Bascom, and Tyran Burton (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two people who are wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man at an Asheville apartment complex.

The Asheville Police Department said 21-year-old Dajour Johanhaun McDay and 29-year-old Sherwayne Akeem Bascom are wanted on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, robbery with the dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers responded to the Pisgah View Apartments shortly before 11:30pm on April 3 for a shooting.

29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith of Asheville died from his injuries at the scene. A second victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Mission Hospital for his injuries.

Investigators say a third suspect, Tyran Burton, had been previously charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder. Following a further investigation, police charged Burton with aiding and abetting attempted first degree murder and aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Burton is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

McDay is 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a tattoo on his right forearm with the letters “FOE.”

Bascom is 5’8″ tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Both McDay and Bascom should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.