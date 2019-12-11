Police search for armed & dangerous man after restaurant assaults in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are looking for a man they say pulled out a knife and cut a restaurant employee after assaulting another Monday evening.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the Outback Steakhouse on Tunnel Road for a reported assault around 7:00pm Monday.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Conrad Edward Nedd, Jr., confronted an employee regarding a food order and grabbed her by the arm.

When the manager attempted to escort Nedd out of the building, police said he pulled out a knife and pointed it at the manager.

Police said the manager was cut while attempting to escape and return to the building.

Asheville Police said Nedd is wanted on warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault on a Female following the incident. In addition, Nedd is also wanted on previous open warrants for Driving While Impaired, Misdemeanor Larceny, and Open Container Alcohol Violation.

Nedd is 5’7″ tall and weighs 220 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He has several tattoos on his face, neck, and arms.

Nedd should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Nedd’s location is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.