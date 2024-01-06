GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in late December in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, the hit and run happened on Dec. 23 around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Line Street and 16th.

Police said Leon Gumercindo, 51, was walking across the street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle that drove away from the scene.

He was taken to the hospital where he died three days later.

According to the police department, a fender flare was left behind from the vehicle, which is compatible to a 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Melton at (864) 416-0114.