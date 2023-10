ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for assistance locating a missing man.

According to the police department, Chandler Lindekugel was last seen on August 16 at the Anderson County Library on McDuffie Street.

Lindekugel’s last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lindekugel should contact Detective Sgt. Dustin Morgan at (864) 231-2249 and reference case number 23-26634.