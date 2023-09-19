UPDATE: (9/19) – The Asheville Police Department said Bruce George Carr has been safely located.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the police department, 77-year-old Bruce George Carr was last seen on September 18 near the 500 block of Biltmore Avenue wearing a fedora-style hat, a blue shirt, khaki shorts and black socks.

Carr is described as a white male with white hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you see Carr, you are asked to call the Buncombe County Communications at (828) 252-1110.