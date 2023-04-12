UPDATE: Asheville Police Department said Edward Roy Shellmire has been safely located.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the police department, 78-year-old Edward Roy Shellmire was last seen in the downtown area of Asheville on April 11.

Shellmire is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He is described as 5’3″ and about 165 pounds.

If you see Shellmire, please call Asheville Police Department at (828) 424-0112 or Buncombe County Communications at (828) 252-1110.