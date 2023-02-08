GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Toriano “Daryl” Braton, 47, was last seen on Jan. 18 near South Calhoun St.

Police said his family and friends have not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.

Barton is Black man, who has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’6 and weighs 150 pounds.

The department said he is frequent to the areas of Poe Mill, Poinsett Highway and Shaw St.

Anyone with information of Barton’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.