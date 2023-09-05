ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing.

James Henry Sorenson, 68, was last seen on Brookshire Place in West Asheville on Monday. According to police, he is known to frequent Tunnel Road.

Sorenson is described as a white male with brown/black hair and blue eyes, weighing about 143 pounds and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and sneakers.

If you see Sorenson or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Buncombe County Communications office at 828-252-1110.