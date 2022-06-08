ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a murder suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in late May in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Atkinson Street around 3:20 p.m. on May 28.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr., 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. Mosley Jr. later died at the hospital.

We previously reported that Kevion Martese Edgerton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have charged Aric Rashad Harper with aid and abet first-degree murder for his involvement in the killing of Molsey Jr.

Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.