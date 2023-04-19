LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an attempted murder suspect.

According to the police department, on March 12, 2023, officers responded to a report of a fight at a restaurant/nightclub.

Upon arrival, officers located a large group of people rushing to exit the building.

An investigation revealed that Aaron Oryan Butler discharged a firearm inside the building that left a victim needing to be hospitalized due to a gunshot wound.

Police said Butler refused to cooperate with officials, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information and would like to provide information about Butler’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Sgt. Billy Sellers ar (864) 923-0006 or bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com

If you wish to remain anonymous but still want to assist law enforcement, please contact Crime Stoppers of Laurens County at 864-68-CRIME (864-682-7463).