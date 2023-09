WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in a breach of trust case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Christina Stroud is currently wanted on two warrants for Breach of Trust more than $10,000.

Jeremy Stroud is also a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have had any contact with the two or had dealings in the past, you are asked to call the Westminster Police at (864) 647-3222.