GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help finding a stolen boat and trailer in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the boat was stolen on Nov. 11 between 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. from E North Street.

Police said it is a 2007 Rinker Captiva 246 Bow Rider.

Anyone with information about this stolen boat and trailer is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.