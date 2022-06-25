SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department has named a suspect in a downtown Spartanburg shooting, which left one person dead and another injured.

Police charged Tyson Maurice Thompson with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun and unlawful carry of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Tyson Maurice Thompson (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

We previously reported officers were called to Magnolia Street at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.

Police said upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, of Spartanburg, with a gunshot wound to his upper body lying on the sidewalk. Bobo died at the scene.

According to officers, a group of individuals was asked to leave by the security of the Local F.I.G due to an argument prior to the shooting. One of the individuals who was shot was never allowed into the bar.

When Bobo and another person were walking on the sidewalk away from the bar, someone in a red Toyota drove by and began shooting.

Officers were told that friends took the other victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the red Toyota was been found, but officers have been unable to locate Thompson.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) CRIME-SC.