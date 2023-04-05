ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say used counterfeit $100 bills in Asheville.

7NEWS previously reported that a business located on Hendersonville Road reported receiving over a dozen counterfeit $100 bills over the past three months.

According to the police department, officers identified and charged Reece Coy Johnson, 32, with obtaining property by false pretense.

Johnson is described as a 32-year-old white male, 6’1″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the police department.

He has several tattoos, including a woman’s face on his left forearm, a fishhook on his left hand, and a tree on the center of his back.

If you know of Johnson’s whereabouts or have any information, contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

You can also contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.