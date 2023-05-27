GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is seeking help in identifying suspects who stole over $10,000 worth of merchandise from an upstate store.

According to the police department, the incident occurred on May 24 around 7 p.m. at Ulta Beauty, located at 1125 Woodruff Road.

There is currently no vehicle description.

Officers said the female has a tattoo on her right shin and the male has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (864) 271-5333.