ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are looking for a pickup truck they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run that put a pedestrian in the hospital on October 15.

The crash happened on at the 300 block of New Leicester Highway around 11 p.m..

The pedestrian was taken to Mission Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Police said they found images of a vehicle which might have been involved in the hit-and-run – a late 2000’s model blue Ford F-150 extended cab, or similar pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the truck or the crash is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.