UPDATE: Spartanburg Police Department said James Waters was located safely at his home.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are actively searching for a vulnerable man who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, James Waters, 77, was last seen leaving the Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV, licensee number 229903W at 7:30 a.m.

Police said Waters called his daughter and told her that he was lost and confused.

His daughter was able to determine that he was near a golf course in Gaston, South Carolina. She has not been able to get in contact with him since that phone call.

Police said Waters has been diagnosed with dementia, COPD, chronic lung disease, and a heart

condition.

Anyone with information about Waters’ whereabouts is asked to call (864) 596- 2065 or (8640 596-2222.