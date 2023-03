GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is searching for a man after a woman was shot Friday.

7NEWS previously reported that the shooting occurred on Seaboard Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

The alleged suspect, Tynavi Fuller, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to call the police immediately.