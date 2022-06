ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said Knydren Jamerrioun Boseman has active warrants for first-degree murder and burglary.

Police described Boseman as 5’10 weighing 175 pounds with neck tattoos.

Boseman is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Detective Vaughn at (864) 221-7945 in reference to case 22-18551.