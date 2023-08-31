GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation into an alleged counterfeiting operation managed to get more than $200,000 in fake goods out of circulation, according to police.

The Greenville Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Office of the Secretary of State, reportedly arrested two people in August on charges of drug trafficking and counterfeiting.

The police department said an investigation into counterfeit goods led them to a unit at the Shemwood Apartments in Greenville.

A search of the unit revealed 56.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 141 pills of ecstasy and 4.4 grams of suspected psylocibin mushrooms. Also found in the unit were a collection of fake goods which, if sold, would net an estimated $286,250.

As part of the investigation Latoya Kenner, 37 was charged with drug trafficking and Curtis Foggie was charged with drug trafficking and trafficking counterfeit marks.