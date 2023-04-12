Asheville Police are searching for a car believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting at a Sheriff’s deputy’s home and vehicle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department are looking for anyone involved with the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy’s home and vehicle.

The Asheville Police Department responded to a deputy’s home on Wellington Drive on the evening of April 6 to investigate a reported shooting. The deputy’s vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.

Another vehicle in the same driveway was also struck by a bullet, as was the deputy’s house and a home located behind the deputy’s house was struck by four bullets.

Following an investigation, the police department said it believes the deputy’s home was intentionally targeted.

The Asheville Police Department and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation of this incident and are asking anyone who knows the identity of the shooter to contact APD or the BCSO.

Contact APD by calling 828-252-1110 or anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also contact BCSO with information by calling 828-250-6670.