WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who ran following a chase which began Tuesday morning in Wellford.

According to the Wellford Police Department, officers were attempting to stop a vehicle which was driving aggressively and crossing lanes near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Tucapau Road.

Police said the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase to the Nazareth Church Road and Freys Drive.

Officers said they were able to deflate the tires on the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver, who police identified as Jaivon Armstrong, got out of the car and ran.

Wellford Police said Armstrong threw a gun on the ground while running from officers.

Police said Armstrong was able to get away and has not been taken into custody.