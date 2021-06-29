Police searching for man who ran from head-on crash in Anderson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charles Edgar Smith, Jr. (From: Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who ran from the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday in Anderson.

According to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart, officers received multiple calls about a domestic incident happening in a vehicle in Anderson.

Chief Stewart said that that car crashed head-on into another car at the corner of North Main Street and East North Avenue.

Police said they are currently searching for the driver of the first car, 35-year-old Charles Edgar Smith, Jr. of Belton, who is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Great Bodily Injury.

There were three people in the second car, including a parent and two kids. Police said one of the kids had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Chief Stewart said police are currently searching for Smith using a K-9.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Anderson Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store