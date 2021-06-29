Police searching for man who ran from head-on crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who ran from the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday in Anderson.

According to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart, officers received multiple calls about a domestic incident happening in a vehicle in Anderson.

Chief Stewart said that that car crashed head-on into another car at the corner of North Main Street and East North Avenue.

Police said they are currently searching for the driver of the first car, 35-year-old Charles Edgar Smith, Jr. of Belton, who is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Great Bodily Injury.

There were three people in the second car, including a parent and two kids. Police said one of the kids had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Chief Stewart said police are currently searching for Smith using a K-9.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Anderson Police Department.