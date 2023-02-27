ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is looking for a man that was last seen on Saturday.

Officers said that Shahrokh Aghapour, 61, was last seen at 1302 S. McDuffie Street in Anderson. Aghapour is described as 6’4 and 255 pounds.

According to officers, Aghapour was wearing a brown coat and black or brown pajama pants. Aghapour has no family, no cell phone, and has a rolling suitcase with him.

Aghapour has asthma and diabetes and has not taken his medication.

Anyone with information on where Aghapour might be is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Burke at 864-353-7871