Police searching for missing Anderson Univ. student

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for an Anderson University student who was last seen Sunday at her dorm.

According to the Anderson Police Department, 19-year-old Imani King was last seen around 1:00 p.m. at the Stringer Dorm on the university campus.

A police report stated King sent Snapchats to friend saying she had put herself “in a situation with someone that I cannot get out of” and “if something happens to me [friend] can track me.”

A short time later, the report stated the friend received a notification from Life 360 that King’s phone was out of service or turned off and was last located outside the dorm.

The report also stated that King only has a bicycle and it was still parked outside the dorm.

King is 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with black shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top shirt and sweat pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Anderson Police Department Detective Vaughn at 864-221-7945.