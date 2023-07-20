GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greer Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Jamie Lynn Root, 46, was last seen Friday, July 14 at 4 p.m. and was reported missing on July 18, according to Lt. Chris Forrester with the Greer Police Department.

Family members told officers Root was last seen at Prisma Health’s Greer Memorial Hospital on South Buncombe Road in Greer.

Root is described as white female, 5 feet, 5 inch, 92 lbs., red hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, multicolored sandals, and in possession of a green suitcase and beige shopping bag containing multiple changes of clothes.

According to family, Root has mental health issues for which she has not been taking medications.

Anyone with any information where Root may be located is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.