Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Van Tassel, who was last seen on May 28

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ryan Van Tassel, 42, was last seen on Sunday around 10 a.m. when he left his home to travel to Chesnee, South Carolina. He has not made it to his destination or returned to his home since.

Tassel is described as a 5’9″ white male who weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, possibly paired with a white t-shirt and blue tractor supply hat.

Tassel may be traveling in a silver 2016 Jeep Wrangler with Colorado plates.

If you have any information regarding Tassel’s whereabouts, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.