NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.(WSPA)- Officers with the North Charleston Police department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said that Donovan Johnson, 21, was last seen by his sister on Oct. 31 at her home in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, Johnson is homeless and frequently visits the area of Food Lion on Redbank Road in Goose Creek.

Police said Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants. He was also carrying a black Calvin Klein backpack with white letters.

If you have seen Johnson or have any information, you can contact the North Charleston Police Department at (843)-740-5894 or (843)-822-1113.