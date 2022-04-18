Ryan Saunders (Source: Greer Police Department)

(UPDATE) – The Greer Police Department said Ryan Saunders has been located and is safe.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a missing teen who was last seen Sunday in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, Ryan Saunders, 16, was last seen at 2:00 p.m. in the area of East Suber Road and Hammett Bridge Road.

Saunders is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Saunders’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.